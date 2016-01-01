Our partnership program allows you to gain 30%
from all payments of the recruited clients.
Read more
To join our partnership program you just need:
To recruit new clients with the referral link
- the user registered from your link is permanently assigned to you and from all his payments you will be paid a percentage;
Distribute a coupon for a discount
- the user who used your coupon receives a 5% discount on the purchase and assigned to you and from all his payments you will be paid a percentage.
Partnership bonus can be used for payments of our services or you can withdraw it by WebMoney, QIWI or Payeer.